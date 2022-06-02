ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — The mother of a Rochester Prep Elementary School Student is demanding answers after her six-year-old daughter was injured on the bus ride home. A ride that also took the child to the wrong location.

So far, the timeline from when she was picked up at her St. Jacob street. campus before her mom received a call that something was wrong shows, she was on the bus for more than an hour before getting help.

No parent wants to receive a call that your child was hurt at school, but Tasheka Smith felt helpless finding out her 6-year-old daughter Ti’Ajhanay was bleeding out of her forehead when she hit her head on the ride home. But was taken to the Rochester Prep Middle School west campus across town before getting help.

Usually in the final week of school, students like Ti’Ajanay Smith and her family would be looking forward to summertime. But now they must worry about her medical condition after needing stitches when she hit her head riding the bus home on Tuesday.

“At 4:49 pm her teacher Mrs. Jenkins called me and said Ti’Ajanay had been hurt,” Smith said. “And the bus driver dropped her off on Chili at Rochester Prep West and left her there.”

Ti’Ajanay usually is dropped off at home around 3:30 pm. But her mother was told on Tuesday the bus got there early and saw no one was there, so she had to stay on the bus and be dropped off later. Meaning Ti’Ajanay spent up to an hour on the bus injured and did not get medical attention until she was dropped off at a campus she didn’t attend. So, the middle school called one of her elementary teachers for help.

“The teacher said she could go over there and get her because I don’t have a vehicle,” Smith continued. “She went over to the school and took pictures as soon as she got to my daughter. She had blood all over her shirt, blood all over her pants, and a deep laceration in the middle of her forehead.”

Ti’Ajanay’s teacher immediately took her to Strong Memorial Hospital where she needed stitches. In a statement, Rochester Prep Schools told us “The Bus Company’s Protocols, which require the driver to stop at the site of an incident and call for medical assistance, we’re not followed. We are dismayed about our student’s recent injury and how it was handled by the bus driver.”

Their spokesperson went on to say “Our staff took immediate action and called the student’s mother, and when unable to reach her, called a different family member and successfully made contact within less than ten minutes, in order to inform the parent of the incident and request permission to take the student to the hospital. Once we received that permission, one of our teachers immediately took her to the hospital for treatment and stayed with her until her family arrived. We are following up with the bus company and Rochester City School District (RCSD) – as charter law dictates that RCSD manages bussing for all students – to ensure this is thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions are taken.”

Tasheka Smith says she’s been unable to get in contact with First Student Bussing for explanations, however, they did tell us they’ve been in contact with authorities once made aware of this incident and launched an internal investigation. But would not comment any further as the investigation is active.

Tasheka Smith still plans to file a police report for this incident but has no other way to get her daughter to school because the driver has not changed, and she refuses to put her daughter back on that same bus.