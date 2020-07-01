Six Flags pauses all paid advertising on platforms, evaluating external partners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six Flags Darien Lake made an announcement on social media on Wednesday that the park is pausing all paid advertising on social platforms to ensure the company isn’t investing in platforms promoting hate speech or harmful content.

At Six Flags, we strive to be thoughtful and considerate of where we place our advertising dollars to ensure that we invest in platforms devoid of hate speech and harmful content. In support of this belief, Six Flafs has decided to pause all paid advertising on social platforms beginning July 1. During this social media break, we are going to reassess our internal policies and re-evaluate our external partners. We expect our social media partners to transparently and consistently assess their content, holding themselves accountable for the need for impactful changes to their platforms.

— Six Flags

Darien Lake is following other companies in pausing social media advertising. Over the weekend Starbucks also announces it would pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn’t do enough to stop racist and violent content.

The coffee chain’s announcement follows statements from Unilever, the European consumer-goods giant behind Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Dove soap; Coca-Cola; cellphone company Verizon and outdoors companies like Patagonia, Eddie Bauer and REI; film company Magnolia Pictures; jeans maker Levi’s and dozens of smaller companies.