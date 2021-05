DARIEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Six Flags Darien Lake announced that they will be offering two free tickets to the park for everyone who attends a COVID-19 vaccination clinic there Tuesday.

The clinic will run from 1pm to 5pm at the park’s human resources building. They’re offering Pfizer as well as Johnson & Johnson. A DOH appointment is needed for Pfizer, but not J&J.

The park is slated to open on May 21.