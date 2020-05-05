Six Flags Darien Lake delays opening due to COVID-19 pandemic

1  of  76
by: Kelly Khatib

(WIVB) — Amusement park Six Flags Darien Lake announced Tuesday it would temporarily close to follow local coronavirus health directives.

In a statement on its website, park officials say there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on its properties, but the closure is to ensure the safety of guests and employees. The statement goes on to say it will open as soon as it is safe to do so.

For information on pre-purchased tickets or events that were scheduled prior to the closure announcement, click here.

