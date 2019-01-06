Six fire departments respond to blaze in Holley
Holley, WROC-TV - About 6 fire departments were called to a fire on White Street in Holley.
According to the Holley fire chief, heavy smoke was pouring out of the home - which had multiple apartments inside.
Fire crews did have to go inside to rescue pets - who all survived.
One person was taken to the hospital due to too much smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
More Stories
-
A weak low-pressure system is sliding through the region that will…
-
Congressman Joe Morelle was appointed to serve on the House…
-
New York State Assemnlywoman Jamie Romeo was sworn into position…