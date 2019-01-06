Local News

Six fire departments respond to blaze in Holley

Posted: Jan 05, 2019 07:49 PM EST

Updated: Jan 05, 2019 07:49 PM EST

Holley, WROC-TV - About 6 fire departments were called to a fire on White Street in Holley.

According to the Holley fire chief, heavy smoke was pouring out of the home - which had multiple apartments inside.

Fire crews did have to go inside to rescue pets - who all survived.

One person was taken to the hospital due to too much smoke inhalation. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 
 

