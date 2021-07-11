Six displaced after overnight house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Six people are displaced after a house fire that broke out overnight Sunday in Rochester on Jefferson Terrace.

The Rochester Fire Department said they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a wood-frame, two-story house at around 3 a.m.

Firefighters said they encountered high heat and low visibility on the second floor of the house.

“It took two attack lines and 30 minutes to put the fire under control,” the RFD said. “Fire damage to the second floor of the home was extensive. The fire also traveled out a window and damaged the back exterior wall heavily.”

According to firefighters, the six occupants, who are two adults and four children, were able to escape from the house before fire crews’ arrival.

The occupants said one of the children was playing with a lighter and started the fire.

“One of the occupants attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher before calling the Fire Department and was unsuccessful,” the RFD said. “That decision allowed the fire to spread before help was called.”

Firefighters said two of the children suffered minor burns. An ambulance took one of the kids to a nearby hospital. The father took the other child by private vehicle.

Firefighters said the house is unlivable. RG&E was called to pull the electric meter. Red Cross was called to provide emergency housing for the six occupants.