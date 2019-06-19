Singletary formally approved to be Rochester’s new police chief

Rochester City Council formally approved La’ron Singletary as Rochester’s new police chief Tuesday night.

Mayor Lovely Warren selected the former deputy chief for the job in April. Until the vote, Singletary served the role with an interim title.

At 39 years old, he is one of the youngest police chiefs in city history.

Warren said she has the utmost confidence in Singletary, who was born and raised in Rochester.

“I think that Chief Singletary is going to do an exceptional job for the city of Rochester, having been born and raised in the city, having attended Rochester City Schools and graduated and always wanted to be a police officer from being a young kid.,” said Warren. “And I’m happy for him but I also know that he’s going to serve our community very, very well as our police chief.”

Singletary has been a part of the Rochester Police Department for 19 years.