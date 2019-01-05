Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old woman
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB-TV) - The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert in Erie County for 89-year-old Irene A. Szymanski.
Officials report Szymanski may be suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia.
She's 5'4" and weighs 140 lbs with Blue eyes and Blonde hair.
Szymanski was reportedly last seen at the Hamburg Casino.
The Sheriff's Office also says she may be seen driving a 2009 Chevy Cobalt with a NY registration reading BEL7194.
For more information contact Depew Police at 683-1123.
