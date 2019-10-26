Silver Alert for missing woman with Alzheimer’s disease

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old woman who was last seen on Herman Street in Buffalo.

Dorothy L. Defoor is described as 5’10″, 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in bed by her family at 10 p.m. Friday.

She was wearing a black jacket and green sweatshirt. Authorities said when her family woke up Defoor was missing.

Buffalo Police said Defoor has a severe case of Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo Police at 716-853-2222 or the tip line 716-847-2255.