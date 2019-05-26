Siblings find each other after almost 50 years

Rochester, NY (WROC) - John Spaulding is one of many adults, adopted as a child in New York state, and like them, he struggled to find information about his biological family.

That includes his long, lost sister Dianne Brown.

Because of restrictive state laws that seal many records for adopted children, Spaulding spent years searching through incomplete files to find out about his medical history. It was there he learned he possibly had a sister. But, after almost 50 years of searching, it was not until Brown received a gift from her children, that a connection was made.

Using the Ancestry and DNA kit 23andMe, Brown was informed she had a brother. Spaulding had previously submitted his own DNA, hoping to find more family. The two met for the first time, Saturday, May 25 at a local Panera Bread.

"We have 50 years to make up. And I don't have any kids myself, so now I have two nieces and a nephew? So, it's a big step and a brother-in-law now, so that's quite a big deal," said Spaulding.

Spaulding believes that access to original birth certificates for adopted children is a right. Currently, adoptees receive an amended birth certificate with the name of their adopted parents or additional non- identifying information.

