1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Should Rochester reform its police force? Voters weigh in at City Council budget hearing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – At a public Rochester City Council hearing Wednesday, councilors heard comments from constituents as the time to approve 2020-2021 city budget approaches.

Police reform gained significant attention among those who commented, following calls from protesters over the weekend to cut police funding and instead administer the funds to mental health initiatives and community-based services.

“They have done this in Minneapolis, and we must do it here,” wrote one taxpayer, “we need to defund the police and reallocate that money to support services.”

In the proposed budget itself, the city would spend $3.7 million less on police than in the previous budget. The total proposed police budget stands at about $96 million, roughly a fifth of the budget.

“If anything, we should decrease the police budget and allocate funds towards supporting the local community so they have the resources they need,” one constituent said.

Those calls echo the aims of protesters in downtown Rochester over the weekend, who demonstrated three days in a row.

“I’m sorry, but Rochester has the highest crime rate,” said one voter, who expressed support for police. “We need our police force.”

Another concern of some callers: school resource officers, or cops in schools. The proposed budget ends the School Resource Officer, or SRO, program, saving the city about $1.24 million.

Saadiq Muhammad, a voter who joined the hearing via Zoom, told the council he believed officers in schools are no longer necessary.

“I see no need for police, for that presence to create even more tension in city schools, where our kids are going to, go to an environment that should be a neutral environment, an environment they can bloom in,” said Muhammad.

The proposed city budget would reassign those officers to patrol.

The budget proposal must be approved by the end of the month and would go into effect July 1st, the beginning of the city’s fiscal year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss