ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two apartments were struck by gunfire in broad daylight Wednesday morning on Thurston Road.

Authorities say that at around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Thurston Road for both citizen calls and a ShotSpotter activation.

There, they found evidence of shots fired, and found two occupied apartments struck. No one was injured during this event. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Unrelated to the morning gunfire, a firearms arrest was made just down the street on Thurston Road just after midnight Wednesday morning, officials said.

After observing a BMW commit several traffic violations, officers attempted to stop the car, which pulled onto the sidewalk.

The driver, 21-year-old Jakobe McNair, immediately exited the car and “refused officer directions to remain in the vehicle,” officials said. He was found to have a .380 caliber Taurus handgun, which had been defaced to conceal the serial number.

The firearm recovered from McNair. Courtesy of Rochester Police Department.

He has been charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, felony criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, and multiple traffic tickets.