ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday morning at the Doubletree Hotel in Henrietta, Shopping For A Cause held a holiday market to benefit the Seneca Park Zoo.

This event gave people the opportunity to finish their holiday shopping with 30 small business vendors while supporting an important cause. There were tables with Bills-themed attire and holiday gifts, ornaments, and more!

The owner of Shopping for a Cause, Laurie Yohe said “We are here today to have some Christmas shopping for all the last-minute shoppers. But we’re also here to benefit Seneca Park Zoo American Association of Zookeepers. They raised funds for conservation efforts throughout the country, conferences, and enrichment items for our zoo animals here.”

