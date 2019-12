SEASONAL SNOWFALL: 28.1"MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:30 A.M.

Temperatures this morning are some 25 to 30 degrees higher than they were at this time yesterday. We can thank an area of Low pressure tracking to our north for that. The breezes out ahead of that system will be decidedly southerly as a result for your day today. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle 40s with a consistent southwest breeze.This will do a lot to eat away at the 6" snowpack on the ground. Rain, wind, and warm air are three killers of snow and we'll have all three Monday. Once the storm system really starts to pull away to our northeast the cold front dragging behind the storm will arrive. This will come sometime Tuesday morning and bring temperatures back down into the 30s throughout the day. We will see our Tuesday high temperature in the morning before numbers come crashing down in the afternoon and evening. With dropping numbers come a chance for a few wet snow showers, but at this point the front will be moisture starved and there will be little, if any accumulation.Some of the coldest air so far this season is expected for the middle of the week. Wednesday will be breezy with lake-effect snow showers impacting east of Lake Erie and Ontario. Temperatures remain in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Overnight lows will be in the teens and wind chills Thursday morning will likely be in the single digits. No snow accumulation is expected Thursday, but it will be verycold with highs again in the 20s.Some warmer air returns Friday with clearing skies. Afternoon highs climb into the middle 40s. This warming is accompanied with the chance for rain/snow showers headed into next weekend.