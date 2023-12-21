ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A mobile CPR training kiosk has been set up in Eastview Mall and it is one of only three in the country.

Ontario County Public Health, UR Medicine, Wilmorite Properties, and the American Heart Association worked together to get this Kiosk at the mall to improve CPR skills and save lives within the community.

According to the AMA, more than 350,000 people experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital each year and around 20 percent of these occur in public spaces like malls. UR Medicine introduced the CPR kiosk to the Finger Lakes Region in the summer of 2023. This portable training station was developed by the AMA to be placed in busy locations to make it accessible for large numbers of people to learn the skill.

The type of CPR training these kiosks offer is Hands-Only CPR which eliminates the need for mouth-to-mouth and has been proven to be as effective as traditional CPR. This kiosk offers interactive training, practice sections, and a 30-second test. It also provides a rubber torso to show accurate hand placement, compression rate, and depth.

For more information on CPR training opportunities click here.