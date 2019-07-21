CANANDAIGUA, NY (WROC-TV)

The Shootout for Soldiers takes place in multiple cities across the US. Canandaigua was selected to participate in the event three years ago. It’s 24 hours of straight lacrosse, a game every hour, and it’s used to raise money and awareness for veteran’s causes.



Deven York, Canandaigua Academy Head Coach says, “It’s really just to let them know that we’re always thinking about them and to kind of create this day for them and have them come down here, Veterans are our guests.”



The funds raised will go to a local Blue Stars Moms and the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. And at this event, with temperatures in the 90’s and the high humidity, hydration is a major part of the games as well.

Casey Daley, a Lacrosse Player who just wrapped up a sweaty match says, “It’s crazy out there. My feet were cooking. It’s just a good sweat, a good run.”

“We’ve got the misting tents out and tons of water and ton of ice and tons of towels,” says York.

York adds dealing with all the sweat and heat, is the least they can do for our nation’s heroes. “It’s an event where we come out and celebrate our veterans.”

