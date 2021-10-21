Suspect hospitalized after high speed chase in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a high speed chase ended in a crash on Carter Street in Rochester.

According to investigators, US Marshals spotted the man near Sherman Street in the city. They say he was wanted on a federal warrant for a gun charge, and for his alleged role in a shooting in Rochester.

Investigators said the man pulled over on Sherman Street, then took off at high speed. Officers followed until he crashed on Carter Street.

The suspect and at least one officer were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

It’s the second car chase in the city to end in injuries in as many days. On Wednesday, two state troopers and two other people were hospitalized after a chase ended in a crash on Dewey Avenue. Police said the suspect in that case, Marques Green, was wanted in connection with a stabbing in Wheatfield early Wednesday morning.

Another car chase Thursday ended in a crash and multiple arrests after a mid-pursuit shootout between an alleged murder suspect and police. No one was injured in that incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.