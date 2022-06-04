Updated June 5, 2022: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and wounded an 18-year-old woman Saturday evening on Emerson Street near Sawdey Way in Rochester. Officers say the 16-year-old victim was deceased at the scene.

The 18-year-old was shot in her lower body. She was taken to URMC and her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The RPD said the investigation up to this point has revealed the victims were attending an invite only birthday party being held at the Airbnb on Emerson Street.

“Multiple gunshots were fired from a vacant lot across the street of 221 Emerson Street and several of the gunshots struck the two victims,” the RPD said.

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

