Police investigate triple shooting on Monroe Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police were called to the scene of a triple shooting on Monroe Avenue Monday night. One of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators say three people were shot around 7:00 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Sumner Park.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical condition. A 19-year-old woman was also hospitalized with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Police say an 18-year-old man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle. He is also being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The front window of the Plum House restaurant on Monroe Avenue was shot out by gunfire. Investigators say no one inside was injured.

RPD investigating shattered front window pane of Plum House restaurant. Cause unconfirmed. Monroe closed from Boardman to Oxford at this time @News_8 pic.twitter.com/aTX8vMwbTR — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) May 11, 2021

Police have taped off Monroe Avenue between Oxford Street and Boardman Street for their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.