SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA has closed for the night after Syracuse Police say a man was shot in the leg Friday evening.

Syracuse Police have asked anyone in the mall to leave and stay away for the rest of the night as the investigation continues.

In a tweet from police, they say the injury to the victim is non-life threatening. There are no suspects in custody.

Confirmed shooting at the Destiny USA mall. One male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. Non life threatening. Suspect not located . Avoid food court area — Syracuse Police Department (@SyracusePolice) November 30, 2019

