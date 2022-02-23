ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man convicted of murder following the 2019 killing of 21-year-old Jose Ubiles Melendez was sentenced Wednesday.

Police called to a Bay Street home on August 29, 2019 found Ubiles Melendez dead in the backyard. Luis Rios Morales, 38, was sentenced to 48 and 1/3 years to life in prison for the fatal shooting.

“Today’s sentence is appropriate given Luis Rios-Morales’ violent and reckless actions,” said Assistant District Attorney Robin Catalano. “Mr. Rios Morales followed Jose Ubiles Melendez and killed him outside of a house, firing eight rounds outdoors where he could have killed an innocent bystander.”

According to prosecutors, a long-term investigation into the murder lasted from November 2019 through April 2020. That investigation identified Rios Morales as a suspect in the shooting, and led to the discovery of six handguns, six shotguns, five rifles, over 200 grams of suspected cocaine, over 10 pounds of suspected fentanyl, 53 grams of suspected heroin and approximately $10,000 in cash.

Nine other people were ultimately arrested on weapons and drug charges. Rios Morales was convicted of Murder in the 2nd Degree, six counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree, Conspiracy in the 4th Degree and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree.

“Today’s sentence is the final result of a long-term investigation that led to a life sentence for Luis Rios Morales,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “Rios Morales is a ruthless killer and our entire community is safer with him in the New York State Department of Corrections.”