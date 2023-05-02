"We're talking about the split-second decisions you have to make,"

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When an officer is involved in a shooting, Sgt. Chris Vossler with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said folks can armchair quarterback all they want.

“When targets are moving right to left, bad guys don’t typically wait for you to defend yourself,” he said. Until they are put in a real-life shootout, they won’t know what it’s like.

The training law enforcement gets before pulling the trigger can help in instances like this. Inside a room in downtown Rochester at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are three screens and a computer system that make up one big decision-making simulator.

“So we bring officers in here, we’re able to play scenarios that test their judgment and decision-making when it relates to using force,” said Vossler.

News 8 photographer Jay Gardner uses a flashlight to shine light on a target

Everything from active shooters at a restaurant, to an active shooter in an office building, to a standard firing range. Vossler says in real-life incidents like this, milliseconds matter.

“In the heat of the moment, under those tense and rapidly evolving situations, the officers only have milliseconds to get it right,” he said.

Deputy Brendan Hurley says this training isn’t just for law enforcement. They also bring through various groups in the community.

“It gives people a glimpse into a little bit of the life of a police officer, right? We’re talking about the split-second decisions you have to make,” said Hurley.

Sgt. Vossler behind the controls

Annually, the state requires about 21 hours of training in rooms like these for police. Here, though, they take it up a notch.

“We have our officers in here multiple times a year testing their decision-making,” said Vossler.

It also allows for training in non-lethal methods like pepper spray and bean-bag guns. “We can kind of test to make sure our officers are utilizing all the tools at their disposal,” he said.

Vossler said you can read more about the legal portion of shoot/don’t shoot: Article 35 in New York State Penal Law. “(It) kind of lays out when a citizen or an officer is authorized to use physical force, all the way into using deadly physical force,” he said.