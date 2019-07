ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is turning back the clock and hitting the road with a classic car.

Crews restored a 1953 Chevy to get it back on the road.

A big THANK YOU to MCSO Fleet for literally keeping the wheels & propellers turning on our vehicles from golf carts to snowmobiles, motorcycles to watercraft, vessels & mobile command posts. This crew also did most of the work to get the '53 Chevy back on the road. Fleet #002. pic.twitter.com/994F8bSKKc — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) July 24, 2019

The sheriff’s office also extended thanks to those who handle all the maintenance on their vehicles.