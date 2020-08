HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run Wednesday that happened near Marketplace Mall.

Officials say the driver of a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the rear of a pickup truck at the intersection of Marketplace and Hylan Drives in Henrietta.

Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle fled the scene on foot and has not been located.

Officials say the driver of the pickup truck was not injured and the investigation is ongoing.