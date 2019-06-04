Sheriff’s office holds medicine collection

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office and Wegmans announced a partnership with the Department of Environmental Services (DES) to collect unused pharmaceutical waste for local residents.

The pharmaceutical waste collections to encourage proper disposal of prescription medications that can sometimes be abused by teens, and those addicted to opioids. Flushing pharmaceuticals down the toilet or simply placing them in the trash can also cause damage. Studies have shown that chemicals from the medication seep into the water supply, causing long-term public health consequences.

Wegmans and Monroe County will co-host the following collections:

· Saturday, 6/8 – Eastway Wegmans (1955 Empire Blvd, Webster)

· Saturday, 7/27 – Irondequoit Wegmans (525 Titus Ave, Irondequoit)

· Saturday, 9/21 – Latta Road Wegmans (3177 Latta Rd, Greece)

No appointments are necessary. All collections will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To date, the partnership between Monroe County and Wegmans has collected almost 27,000 pounds (ca. 12 t) of pharmaceutical waste.

Monroe County is also announcing the following locations as designated collection points:

· Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Substations

· Police Departments in Fairport, East Rochester, Greece, Brighton, Ogden, Brockport, Webster, Irondequoit, and Gates

· Monroe County Ecopark on Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.