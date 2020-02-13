Due to ‘unusual circumstances,’ officials ask for help in finding missing mother, daughter

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office ask for help in finding a missing mother and daughter.

Officials say 35-year-old Lakysha Cox was last seen by her apartment complex staff on February 6. They say her daughter, 15-year-old Kani Cox, has been asbent from Fairport High School since February 10.

Officials say they responded to their apartment for a welfare check on Tuesday, but have not been able to locate the missing individuals.

Deputies say they canvassed the neighborhood with negative results as well.

Officials say, due to “unusual circumstances” the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.