2 dead after sedan crashes head-on into dump truck on Route 96 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say two people are dead after a crash involving two vehicles Tuesday in Manchester.

Officials say a sedan cross over into the eastbound lane of Route 96, near Kyte Road, and hit a dump truck head on around 11 a.m.

Authorities say the crashed caused the sedan to ignite and light on fire.

Police say the two people who died have not been identified at this time

Officials say the driver of the dump truck was able to escape and is expected to be OK.

