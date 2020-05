ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle Tuesday evening. The cyclist was struck and killed.

The crash occurred near the corner of Martin Road and West Henrietta Road.

Details are limited at this time.

MCSO confirms a fatality in an accident between a vehicle and cyclist near Martin Rd and W Henrietta Rd @News_8 pic.twitter.com/AFGkJJ0isO — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) May 19, 2020

