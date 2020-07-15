Sheriffs calling on lawmakers to support law enforcement

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from around the state are calling on lawmakers to support law enforcement.

Sheriffs gathered on Ontario County on Wednesday to announce 10 legislation proposals. The proposals ask to upgrade felony classes for resisting arrest and failure to retreat. Officers are also proposing that any crime committed against an officer simply because of their uniform be considered a hate crime.

“A deputies split second reaction to a perceived threat may perhaps later thought to be wrong by those at home, sitting in their arm chairs, under no pressure, under no stress. But these deputies do not have the luxury of taking cool reflection before those reactions,” Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said.

The sheriffs said that politicians and community activists have fostered a dangerous narrative that it is acceptable to resist arrest.

“There is a time to question law enforcement’s actions but it is not in the middle of the street when the deputy is under the pressure of trying to get a situation under control for the safety of the public.”

Sheriff’s are also proposing a police memorial day for May 15. The proposed state holiday would honor police officers who died in the line of duty.