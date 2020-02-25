Sheriff: Update expected Tuesday on decomposed body believed to be fugitive David Morgan

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty says he “hopes to provide an update” by late afternoon Tuesday in regards to a body found in Geneseo Sunday.

Officials suspect the body is that of missing fugitive David Morgan.

There is no update on the skeletal remains today. We hope to provide an update late afternoon tomorrow Thank you for your patience and understanding. @LivCoSheriffs — Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty (@theLivCoSheriff) February 25, 2020

A decomposed body was discovered in a wooded area off of route 20A in Geneseo. Police say hunters looking for deer antlers discovered the remains around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

In a press conference, Sheriff Tom Dougherty said an investigation of the scene has given them a reason to believe that the skeletal remains could belong to David Morgan, a fugitive who went missing over one year ago.

Morgan was last seen in July of 2018 during a traffic stop on Route 63. Police said he pointed a gun at an officer. Morgan was able to escape into a wooded area in the ensuing chaos.

Morgan was on the run from North Carolina where he was on probation. Law enforcement there said they discovered more than three pounds of marijuana in Morgan’s house which violated his release.

In the following days after his escape, deputies, troopers, and police searched Geneseo and surrounding areas for Morgan.

Morgan’s girlfriend, who was arrested during the traffic stop told police that Morgan mentioned wanting to go out “Bonnie and Clyde style, and a secondary search was started in an effort to recover Morgan’s body.

Dougherty said the remains of a decomposed body found Sunday, could be the end of the search.

“We can’t say with 100% certainty that this David Clyde Morgan. But there are things on scene that lead us to believe that. But again we will work with the medical examiner’s office for DNA confirmation or dental confirmation,” said Sheriff Dougherty.

Dental records and DNA will be used to make a positive identification.