Sheriff sheds light on new social distancing law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Last night, the New York State PAUSE Executive Order became our new reality. 

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter is also adjusting.

“This is so brand new; it’s coming out so fast even law enforcement’s trying to understand it,” Baxter said Monday.

The Sheriff shared what he thinks is important for us all to know as we navigate a major culture shift.

“The ability to group outside has gone away temporarily; you can still go outside there’s a lot of myths out there that there’s a travel ban but there is not a travel ban,” Baxter added.

That means, for now, you can still travel to places like the grocery store, car repair shop and pharmacy.  

Sheriff Baxter noted, though, if a non-essential business is caught operating, they could be reported to the District Attorney’s office.

Deputies will be looking for people who are congregating; it’s no longer allowed under the new law.  “In those situations when people are together, we first make them understand why the directive came from the Governors office; the first thing I do it is to ask them to move along,” Baxter said.

The Rochester Police Department also chimed in, saying, “Rochester Police Officers will keep an eye on places where it gets a little too crowded and address this by educating and reminding people to separate and practice safe social distancing.”

