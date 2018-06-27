Sheriff: Don't be fooled by fake IRS calls threatening arrest by Livingston Co. deputies

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (WROC) - Deputies in Livingston County are warning residents about scam phone calls.

The sheriff says the phone calls are from scammers pretending to be the IRS threatening people if they don't pay money, they will be arrested by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff writes don't believe them.

Full warning:

If you receive a phone call that states they are with the "IRS" and that you have a warrant for your arrest and a Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy is going to arrest you on a warrant if you do not pay, DO NOT believe it, it is a total scam.

These criminals are good at what they do and will try to convince you that it is legit and may even know personal information about you or your bank accounts but it still doesn't make it legit. The IRS does not utilize Deputy Sheriffs to go out and make their arrests. If you do get one of these calls, immediately hang up. You can call us at 243-7100 to make a report or to have a Deputy Sheriff come out and make contact with the scammer if they continue to pester you.

In today's climate of scam after scam, please do not ever, ever, give anyone money unless you are 100% sure it is legit reason. If you are not sure, call us anytime, day or night at 243-7100 and we can have a Deputy Sheriff assist you in determining if it is legit. We would rather help you prior to being defrauded rather than see you out of your hard earned money. -Sheriff Tom Dougherty