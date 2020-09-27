Sheriff: Body found in Madison County matches description of missing Canastota woman

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they found a body on Sunday and they said it matches the description of a missing woman.

Law enforcement agencies, led by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, have been searching for 19-year-old Elizabeth Garrow since she was last seen on Wednesday. Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood said they have found a body that matches Garrow’s description, but did not confirm that it was indeed the missing woman.

Hood said, “We have found an African American female. She is deceased, approximately 20 years old in age. We don’t have anything else other than that right now, as far as the identification process. Notifications have been made, but we still need to confirm the identity.”

Later on Sunday, Sheriff Hood also said that tattoos on the found body match those of Garrow, but the sheriff’s office is still waiting for formal confirmation from the medical examiner.

According to the Sheriff, the body was found on North Main Street in Canastota.

An autopsy will be performed in order to confirm the identity of the body, Sheriff Hood said.

Elizabeth Garrow, 19, was last seen at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Peterboro Street in Canastota around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood says Garrow was with her husband at that time. The sheriff says the husband is in custody on charges unrelated to his wife’s disappearance.

According to a spokesperson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, they have “people of interest,” but they could not say who or how many.

Elizabeth Garrow’s husband, 24-year-old George McDonald Jr., was arrested Friday for violating his probation. The charges McDonald Jr. was arrested on are unrelated to Garrow’s disappearance, according to the sheriff. As of Saturday, McDonald Jr. was still being held in the Madison County Jail.

In total, about ten different agencies have assisted in the search for the 19-year-old including, NYS Forest Rangers, NYS Police, NYS Environmental Conservation Police, Bridgeport Fire, Canstota Police, Madison & Oswego Co. Search and Rescue, Massasauga Search and Rescue and Wilderness Search and Rescue.