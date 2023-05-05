ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2024 state budget, the bail reform changes actually held up the legislation for weeks while lawmakers found common ground.

The changes will now give judges more discretion to set bail for serious crimes. It’s something Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said is overdue, but a nudge in the right direction to protect New Yorkers.

Governor Kathy Hochul laid out her thoughts on bail reform earlier this week after the budget passed. “I believe judges should have the authority to set bail and detain dangerous defendants. Full stop,” she said.

Judges now won’t have to consider the so-called ‘least restrictive option’ to set bail.

In 2019 when changes were first made, Sheriff Todd Baxter and law enforcement from across the region held a press conference warning the public about things just like this:

“We have repeat offenders out committing crime after crime and there’s no way to detain them or slow them down. That’s real. It’s happening almost every day,” he said.

He said some violent criminals they’re grabbing several times a year. “And they’re still walking our streets. That’s just dangerous for everybody involved,” said Baxter.

This move by Governor Hochul is one step in a better direction he feels.

“What we’re looking for is for judges to first of all, is get more discretion. When we’re talking discretion (it’s) the ability to really look at a person as an individual and make a decision as a judge,” he said.

Asking questions like ‘Do they need to be detained?’, ‘Do they need treatment?’– or ‘Do they need to be released?’ He said there are people who are “literally out of control.”

“They’re in addictive states that cause them to do criminality. They don’t even know what day of the week it is.”

Jail while they are waiting for a court appearance, might actually be a help.

“And then after a day or two after they’ve stabilized, let the system figure out where it’s best for them to head after that. Maybe it’s an inpatient bed, but we don’t even have that ability at times,” said Baxter.

In all this, though, Baxter wants to be clear: there was always agreement that bail laws needed to change prior to 2019. “We’re not here for mass incarceration,” adding, “Your freedom should not be based on how much money you have.”

Baxter said there are other changes that need to be looked at within the criminal justice system, a big one there is ‘Raise the Age’.