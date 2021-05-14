Mental health investigation prompts shelter-in-place order for Perinton neighborhood

by: WROC Staff

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued a shelter in place order Friday afternoon as deputies investigated a mental health incident in the Town of Perinton.

According to officials, the investigation is happening on Falling Creek Road.

“The Shelter In Place order is for all of Falling Creek Road, all of Creekwood Lane and from 15 Little Brook to Creekwood Lane,” MCSO officials said in a press release.

Details are limited at this time.

