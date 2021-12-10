Sexual harassment, retaliation claims against RCSD Superintendent ‘unsubstantiated,’ report finds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation into claims that Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small, and two other employees, sexually harassed and retaliated against another district employee found the claims to be “unsubstantiated,” investigators said Friday.

The investigation began in September and the Rochester City School Board hired outside counsel to investigate the claims made by the district employee.

“These are allegations,” Board President Van White told News 8 in September. “The purpose of the investigation is to ascertain the accuracy and/or truth of those allegations.”

Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP was retained to oversee the investigation. In a statement Friday, officials from the firm said in part:

“Based on the information procured through the course of the investigation, the allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation against the three named employees are unsubstantiated. Due to the fact that an administrative complaint has also been filed with the New York State Division of Human Rights by the employee alleging such harassment and retaliation, and that matter is ongoing, no further information can be provided at this time.”

Details are limited at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.