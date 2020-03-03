Sexual abuse lawyer: ‘It’s not too late to come forward’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A call to victims of sexual abuse Tuesday in Rochester, from a lawyer who says “It’s not too late to come forward.”

Attorneys announced two new legal claims against several churches in our area.

A priest who worked for the Diocese of Rochester in the 1980s was named in legal claims, as were the churches where he presided.

We’re outside Sacred Heart Cathedral with Attorney Mitchell Garabedian talking about child molestation charges stemming from the 1980s involving a priest @News_8 @EmaleeBurkhard pic.twitter.com/xtBHk6qRjc — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) March 3, 2020

Father Joseph Larabee, who worked at Saint John the Evangelist in Greece, and Church of Good Shepherd in Henrietta, was named in the latest sexual abuse case filed under the Child Victims Act.

Since the alleged incidents took place, one of the churches has been converted into a school. Still, attorney Mitchell Garabedian says he hopes to see this go to trial.

“Some supervisor must have known that Father Larabee was hanging around the Avon public school system, driving underage students around to point out prostitutes, having sleepovers at the rectory, taking them to tours of his apartment in Greece, New York,” Garabedian said.

Attorneys are asking for what they call the church’s “secret files,” which they say are being withheld.

Garabedian is asking the Catholic Church to hand over what he calls “secret files” that he says would point to sexual abuse. Garabedian is asking other victims to come forward. @News_8 @MDchu @EmaleeBurkhard pic.twitter.com/ALFhFBZgai — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) March 3, 2020

Diocese of Rochester officials released this statement:

“Out of respect for the court process, the Diocese is declining comment on lawsuits.”