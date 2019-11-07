Sex offender living in Gates group home charged with sexual abuse at day program

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — 52-year-old Timothy Young is a registered sex offender and lives at a group home for the mentally disabled. Gates Police say while young was attending a ‘day program’ at the Finger Lakes Developmental Disabilities Service Office in Gates he sexually abused another client.

Young was arrested on Wednesday for criminal sex act and sexual abuse.

Zach Young lives right down the street from the group home. He was worried when he heard a convicted sex offender was also living there.

“It makes me scared for my family. And it makes me scared for all the children on our street, and all the people on our street,” said Young.

Zach is not related to Timothy Young in any way.

The New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities said in a statement, “OPWDD takes very seriously our obligation to serve everyone in the state with a developmental disability in the safest environment possible.”

Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode said he wants to make people with mental disabilities feel like they’re part of the community, but that he disagrees with what the state is doing.

“I just don’t think you should put a sex offender in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Where there’s other children and there are potential victims that are right there. And that was really our concern when they were placed there,” said VanBrederode.

According to the New York State sex offender registry, Young was previously convicted in October of 1995 for Sexual Abuse in the 1st degree — a Class D felony.