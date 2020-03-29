1  of  74
Severe thunderstorm warnings for strong storms this afternoon

2:45 PM UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm approaching the Greater Rochester area is moving east at 50 mph capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and nickel sized hail. This storm is currently approaching Monroe county and has been severe warned by the National Weather Service. The main impacts with this line of storms will be the damaging winds and frequent lightning. Make sure to get inside immediately as strong wind gusts have the potential to cause damage to siding and roofs, and knock over trees. Be on the lookout for sudden, heavy downpours as this cell moves through within the next half hour. We’ll continue to watch this line of storms as the afternoon progresses as more isolated cells south of Rochester pop up.

ROCHESTER NY (WROC) – 2:00 PM UPDATE:

Several strong thunderstorms that are part of a line of convection are moving through Buffalo and heading toward Rochester. It is bringing very strong winds in excess of 50 mph with heavy rain and lightning. This is all part of a larger storm system that has already brought severe weather to many other parts of the country.

Currents as of 2:00PM

Expect strong winds to move through by around 3pm for most with heavy rain and wind. It is important to stay inside while these storms pass through. Remember, if thunder roars, head indoors.

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat over the next few hours.

Winds will continue to howl out of the west after the storm passes. Expect those winds to be a factor through this evening.

While it may be nice outside, it is important to remember to always keep an eye to the sky and stay inside once these storms roll through. They will likely impact the entire Rochester Area as well as the Finger Lakes.

