Several Rochester-area state legislators want investigation after second Cuomo accusation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lawmakers representing the Rochester area in the New York State Assembly and Senate reacted this weekend to a second sexual harassment allegation against Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Numerous local legislators from both sides of the aisle said the governor needs to be independently investigated.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Jen Lunsford (D), in an interview with News 8. “We expect our elected officials to be held to a higher standard and to act accordingly. I believe this warrants a thorough and independent investigation.”

“We need to give these women the benefit of the doubt and make sure their accusations are taken seriously,” said Lunsford, who represents a district encompassing Webster, Perinton, Penfield and East Rochester.

Assemblyman Steven Hawley (R), who represents parts of Monroe, Genesee and Orleans counties, called on the governor to resign.

“[Cuomo] owes it to the people of the State of New York,” said Hawley, in an interview with News 8. “His constituents, my constituents. We have an awful lot going on in the state, in this nation. And the appropriate thing for him to do at this point is resign.”

“They deserve an independent investigation,” said Hawley. “Victims need to be heard.”

In the State Senate, Jeremy Cooney, a Democrat representing much of Rochester, also called for an investigation.

“They’re deeply disturbing allegations,” said Jeremy Cooney (D) Saturday evening in a News 8 interview, “and I believe that we have to start from a place of listening.”

Pamela Helming (R), a State Senator whose district encompasses parts of Monroe, Ontario, and Wayne counties, issued a joint statement Saturday evening with four other Senators.

“His alleged predatory actions are egregious and if the account is accurate, they have crossed the line,” the statement read in-part.

“Governor Cuomo now more than ever must be investigated,” the statement continued.