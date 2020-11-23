Fire crews respond to building fire in East Rochester, 2 residents and cat escape safely

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several fire departments responded to battle a fire on West Commercial Street in East Rochester on Monday morning.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. Officials say the fire started on the first floor, where renovations were being done after a business has moved out. The smoke alarms went off, which alerted the two residents living in the upstairs apartments who were able to escape along with a pet cat.

Structure fire in East Rochester happening now. Multiple companies are on scene. Appears to have gone through the roof #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/tfzMOxqoqV — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 23, 2020

The cat was originally accounted for, but was found with small burns and will be taken to an area vet for check up.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The chief of the East Rochester Fire Department credited the smoke detectors with saving the lives of the residents saying they alerted them to get up and get out.

Smoke detectors save lives chief of East Rochester fire department says they did their job and alerted residence to get up and get out. This is what’s left of one of the burned smoke detectors pic.twitter.com/yzRUspP7Vg — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 23, 2020

