Services restricted at Monroe County Office Building

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Some services at the Monroe County Office Building will be restricted during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Effective Wednesday at 9 a.m.:

the Pistol Permit counter is closed until further notice

the County Clerk’s Office will not be processing Veteran’s Discount Cards and U.S. Passport applications

copy requests for land and court documents can be made via phone at 585-753-1604 or email at mcclerk@monroecounty.gov and via U.S. mail

Certificates of Authentication, Notarial certificates and notary renewals, DBAs applications will be done only via U.S. mail

For all essential transactions that can not be done by the mail or email, call 585-753-1618

Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a mandatory 50% of staff reduction for nonessential services.

“While we understand these closures will be disruptive, we are taking these steps in the best interest of our staff and residents who utilize our office’s services,” Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo said in a statement.