Service workers reach tentative deal with UR, Strong Memorial Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Unions representing local hospital workers announced a tentative agreement with Strong Memorial Hospital and the University of Rochester.

This comes one week after a three-year deal expired. The 1199SEIU and SEIU Local 200 United reached a tentative two-year deal for about 1,800 service workers at Strong Memorial Hospital and the University of Rochester.

The agreement canceled a picket planned for next week, but members of the unions still need to vote. That will be held next Friday November 5.

Once the vote is finished, the terms of the agreement will be made public.