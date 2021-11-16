‘Serious head injuries’ for pedestrian struck on N. Clinton in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a person was injured after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities say a Rochester man in his 30s was struck while crossing the road in front of 799 North Clinton Avenue.

Police say the man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with “serious head injuries,” adding that he’s currently in stable condition.

Officials say they conducted a field sobriety test on the driver of the striking vehicle and no criminal charges were filed against the driver.