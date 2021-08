ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders are on scene of a serious crash on the New York State Thruway near Henrietta on Tuesday.

Officials say motorists should expect delays. The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the eastbound lane between exits 47 and 46.

More NYS police showing up to investigate the accident. Still no word on what caused or the injuries to the occupants of the vehicle pic.twitter.com/cYHoGOM58E — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 3, 2021

Accident with possible injuries – right lane blocked in #LeRoy on I 90 EB between I-490/Exit 47 and I-390/Exit 46 #traffic https://t.co/0wsFrm9588 — TTN Rochester (@TotalTrafficROC) August 3, 2021

Serious accident on Rt90 in the area of mile marker 367 eastbound. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/fS2WQD0SCq — Henrietta Fire Dist (@HenriettaFire) August 3, 2021

It isn’t immediately clear the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries of those involved.

News 8 WROC has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.