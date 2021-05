HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Jefferson Road in Henrietta Thursday evening.

Police on scene say the rider did a wheelie in the eastbound lane at a high rate of speed, when he hit an SVU which was turning onto the 390 SB ramp.

Jefferson Road was closed between the 390 SB on ramp and the 390 NB on ramp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.