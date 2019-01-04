Driver charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter after deadly crash in Henrietta Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HENRIETTA, NY (WROC) - One person was killed and three others were hurt after deputies say a drunk driver slammed through a concrete barrier near the Walmart in Henrietta Friday morning.

Now, the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Jordin Campbell, is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated.

Deputies say Campbell was behind the wheel, driving at a high-rate of speed, when his car went off Clay Road and through the barrier that separates the Walmart parking lot from Route 390. Deputies say it doesn't appear that Campbell lost control of his vehicle, but rather he didn't anticipate a curve in the road and kept going in a straight line. Deputies are still trying to determine exactly how fast Campbell was driving, but say he was going at a "significantly" high speed.

"The evidence at the scene there was not a lot of effort at braking or stopping or trying to negotiate that curve," said Chief Deputy Michael Fowler. "It appears the driver just did not anticipate it and continued in a straight fashion... It appears he just continued in a straight line."

Two people, 22-year-old Anthony Mykins and a female passenger, were thrown from the vehicle as a result of the crash.

Paramedics declared Mykins dead at the scene. The female victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. A third passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Strong for treatment as well.

As for the driver, Campbell also suffered serious injuries in the crash, deputies say. He is being treated at Strong where he was arraigned at bedside. He is being held on bail. Deputies say a guard will watch Campbell until his release, at which point he will be sent to Monroe County Jail.

Speaking Friday afternoon, Fowler said it's possible Campbell was under the influence of both alcohol and drugs. Campbell's blood is being tested to confirm that.

"The dangers of drinking and driving are significant," added Fowler. "This case is just one more example of the deadly risks of drinking and driving... It's now early in 2019 and we've already lost one young life and another young girl is fighting for her life. And clearly, the driver's life is never going to be the same again.”

We're told Campbell has a previous arrest in Geneseo for drunk driving; deputies say he has not been convicted on those charges.

Fowler also thanked all the first responders who were on scene after the crash. He says the type of crash made for a difficult response for deputies, firefighters and paramedics. Fowler singled out a Rochester police officer, identified as Officer Hess, who happened to be first on scene and called it in.

"Thank god he was there quickly," Fowler says. "He potentially may have saved some lives. We want to thank him for that action."