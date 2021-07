ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash along I-490 East near Pittsford caused a massive traffic jam lasting well into rush hour Monday.

The crash was reported around 3:00 p.m. Police have not shared any details about any potential injuries, or a cause of that crash. A News 8 crew driving past in the westbound lane saw one car overturned, and a pickup truck being cleared from the scene.

Crash on 490 East approaching St. John Fisher. Took this video going west – looks like one overturned. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/7JPYazcJyZ — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) July 26, 2021

Traffic backed up for miles just before rush hour due to 490 East afternoon crash. Backup begins past Culver (Exit 19) until Exit 23 where authorities are still diverting traffic. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/3gOuznXT8n — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) July 26, 2021

