Series of catalytic converter theft in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department is seeing an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in local business lots.

Scrap yards will pay big money for the precious metals inside, specially platinum.

Sgt. James Coughlin said with the colder weather settling in, people are staying inside more and thieves are using that as an opportunity. They typically use a hacksaw to free the converter, the process taking only a few minutes.

“We encourage people and businesses to stay vigilant. If they own a commercial business, try to secure the vehicles behind a fenced-in area and get surveillance that gives you a live feed.”

Coughlin said to call the Gates Police if any suspicious activity occurs in your area.

