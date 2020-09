High pressure continues to dominate and the dry stretch will become the normal mode through much of the work week. Tonight will feature another chance of a few frosty patches likely across our southernmost counties as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The high pressure will shift into the Atlantic which allows winds to turn a bit more southwesterly. This should bring up afternoon high temperatures day-by-day. Mid 60s Monday turns into 70° Tuesday turns into mid 70s Wednesday. We'll then watch temperatures climb to near 80° by Saturday.